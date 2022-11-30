Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested two more government officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) conducted by the APPSC in 2017.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yiter Rakshap and Mopin Sora.

According to the SIC, Rakshap, a native of Boru Rakshap village in West Siang district, was posted as an assistant engineer in the Liroboma division of PWD while Sora is a junior engineer in the Pangin PHE and Water Supply division and belongs to Taba Sora village of West Siang district.

SIC (vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal said the duo was arrested on the basis of the FIR lodged by one Kesto Loriak and seven other deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.

The case is registered under SIC (Vigilance) (No. 12/2022) under Sections 120(B) 420/406/409 of the IPC read with Section 7/8/13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988.

The SIC has managed to arrest 22 persons in the case so far.

“The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

The SP has also requested anyone with credible information related to the case to contact him through WhatsApp- 9436040040 or mail at sic-vig-complaint@arn.gov.in.

