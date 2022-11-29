Arunachal bags 14 medals in Wushu Women’s League

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh bagged 14 medals including four gold in the North East Zonal Khelo India Wushu Women’s League that was held in Imphal, Manipur, recently.

Arunachal, with 36 points from four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, also emerged as the second runners-up in the event with host Manipur emerging as the winner followed by Assam.

All eight Northeastern states participated in the NE zonal qualifying event.

While Yarna Rosni won two gold medals, Gyamar Kana and Nomi Tamut won a gold each in the grand event.

Takam Chumchi and Lucy Miuli won silver medals, while Takam Chumchi, Tai Yamak, P Martina Wangjen, Gyamar Yatup, Gida Kamir, Mercy Ngaimarg, Mepung Lamgu and Toko Apung had to contend with bronze medals each.

The state wushu team was led by All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) president Tach Tadar along with coach Tai Yamak and manager Tai Yatang.

Bamang Ampa and Tai Kaya also represented the state as officials.

The Arunachal contingent had also managed to win 10 medals in different events of the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship which was held in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir from October 28 to November 2.

While Nyeman Wangsu had won three gold medals in the Gunshu, Chang Quan and Daoshu events, Onila Tega had managed to win gold in the Sanda competition.

The other medal winners were Mepung Lamgu (2 silver in Taiji Quan and Taijijian), Mercy Ngaimong (1 silver in Jianshu and 1 bronze in Taijijian), Realu Boo (1 bronze in Taijijian) and Gyamar Yatup (1 bronze in Sanda).

The team was also declared as the 2nd runners-up in the Taolu event.

AAPWA general secretary Abo Lukham and treasurer Taring Liyak led the team as coach and manager in the Sanda event respectively.

The Wushu players of Arunachal train under M Premchandra Singh.

