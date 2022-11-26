Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Friday appealed to the people of the state to perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in Constitution.

May the true spirit of Constitution always guide the people towards peace, progress and prosperity of the society, the state and the nation, Mishra said in a message on the eve of Constitution Day.

He expressed his hope that the occasion, which commemorates the day the Constitution of India was enacted, adopted and given to the people in 1949, further strengthens people’s resolve to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

In his message to the people, Mishra said the Constitution of India, one of the most exhaustively written constitutions in the world, secures justice, liberty and equality for the people and promotes fraternity amongst the countrymen.

“We should, with pride, always remember that all our illustrious forebears who wrote the Constitution had the distinction of being great freedom fighters. They wrote the Constitution in the backdrop of the sacrifices made to get freedom for our country from British rule,” he added.

