Arunachal: Cooperate with govt for development, says health min to people

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh‘s Health Minister Alo Libang on Friday appealed to the people to cooperate with the state government for the timely completion of development projects in the state.

Attending the Chalo Loku festival of the Nocte community at Khonsa, the headquarters of the Tirap district, the minister said that the Pema Khandu-led government in the state has taken up various development projects across the state — from Tawang in the west to Longding in the east.

Attended the wonderful #ChaloLoku festival of the Nocte community, at Khonsa, Tirap District today along with HMLAs Shri W. Lowangdong Ji , Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, Smti. Chakat Abo Ji and Shri Phumsum khimum Ji.

“Construction work of the district hospitals and roads are going on in full swing, and the people should cooperate with the government departments for timely completion of the projects,” he said.

Congratulating the Nocte community, Libang said that all tribal festivals in the state are based on agriculture and the tribal people are celebrating them since time immemorial.

“Simply talking about the preservation of culture will not serve the purpose of Chalo Loku or any other community festival, unless it is practiced, protected and promoted by the younger generation,” he said.

Libang, on the occasion, also release a Nocte audio album, ‘Theja Rangwo’.

Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun in his address emphasised on promoting the mother tongue and indigenous culture.

“Indigenous culture can only be protected if mother tongue is taught to the children and younger generations,” Khimhun said, appealing to the people not to intertwine traditional culture with religion.

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, who is the chief patron of the festival committee, said that the love and understanding among the Noctes irrespective of their clans, villages and dialects, is of utmost importance to preserve, protect and promote the ancestral tradition and culture.

The Nocte community celebrates Chalo Loku after harvesting paddy and to mark the beginning of their New Year.

Traditional dances performed by troupes of four villages – Moktowa, Noglo, Longo and Kheti, were the centrepiece of the celebrations.

