Arunachal CM exhorts people to perform fundamental duties

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Saturday called upon the people of the state to perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution, instead of stressing more on their fundamental rights.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebration at state Assembly here, Khandu said that people never discussed their fundamental duties but always talk about their fundamental rights.

“The youths, who are backbone of the society, should be educated on fundamental duties, which will contribute for development of the society,” the chief minister observed and assured the people that his government will remain committed to the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

“In fact, democratic values are core to our tribal culture and we will strengthen it through our commitment,” the chief minister added.

He said, everybody should work collectively under the ambit of the Constitution to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India.

“This should be the priority area for all irrespective of political affiliation, caste creed and religion, and should work collaboratively to achieve the goal,” Khandu said.

Stating that opposition plays an important role in a healthy democracy, the chief minister lauded the opposition in the state assembly for giving constructive suggestion to the government.

Khandu said the Constitution of India is of a different genre, derived from best portions of constitutions of various countries and suitably adapted to Indian conditions. Under the Chairmanship of Dr B R Ambedkar, the drafting committee took around three years to draft the constitution and in this period, around eleven sessions were held that covered 165 days.

“We must remember that the Constitution was neither typeset nor printed; rather it was handwritten and calligraphic in both Hindi and English languages. We can just imagine the amount of hardwork put in by Dr B R Ambedkar and his team of 17 member committee,” he said.

Khandu said the democratic process in India started since time immemorial which was also prevalent among the tribal communities of the state, even before Independence.

Lamenting over the lack of historical information of the past in the country’s education system, Khandu said that schools and college curriculum never taught the past history of the country and northeast to the students, which were lost in passage of time.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying his best to recollect the glorious history of the country through several initiatives under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav where unsung heroes of independence will be recognized and honoured. In Arunachal, the state government has already constituted a committee on unsung heroes to record their heroics so that the future generations are inspired,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated Modi for attaching priority on northeast saying that since 2014 special attentions were given to the region in terms of connectivity and infrastructure development.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona informed that to mark the occasion, the assembly celebrated a month-long programme from October 26, in partnership with Rajiv Gandhi University by organizing various events including, mock parliament, debate, painting and essay competition in various educational institutions.

“Arunachal Pradesh has one of the best performing and digitally sound assembly in the country,” Sona added.

In his keynote address, Political Science professor from Delhi University Dr Himanshu Roy highlighted how the Constitution was framed and the democratic process started in India.

Earlier, Khandu on the occasion, unveiled an Ashok Stambh and busts of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar in the assembly premises and read the preamble of the Constitution along with the participants.

Participating in the celebration at Raj Bhavan here, state Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) said that democracy is the best form of governance and it could only be run by Constitution.

Mishra, while thanking Modi for taking initiative in celebration of the day, expressed his hope that the occasion would strengthen the people’s resolve to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

