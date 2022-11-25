Health sector is primary focus of Arunachal govt: CM Khandu

Kamba: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday reiterated that health is the primary sector of focus for his government.

Speaking at an event after dedicating the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) Block of the Community Health Centre (CHC) here in West Siang district to the people on Friday, Khandu said Covid-19 came as an eye-opening pandemic for the government.

“The pandemic made us realise how ill-equipped we were in the health sector. Reviewing health infrastructure and services during the pandemic, we were shocked by its condition. Our government then decided with a commitment to revive and recondition our health delivery system that could cope with any kind of emergency,” he said.

The chief minister informed that about Rs 500 crore has been utilized to develop all the district hospitals of the state with infrastructure, manpower and equipment.

He said that most of the general (district) hospitals today have been facelifted and few are under process.

The Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, one of the oldest and with the highest number of footfalls, is being developed into a 300 bedded hospital, Khandu informed.

“Our efforts are bearing results. We have reduced the infant mortality rate to 10% and reduced the human resources gap in the health sector from 33% to 6%. Also, institutional delivery has increased manifold,” he revealed while adding that the state government would be facelifting the CHCs across the state in the next phase.

The chief minister praised Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak for his efforts to develop the CHC by acquiring funds for the same through various means including SIDF and MLA LAD since 2018.

On being informed of the plans for further extension of the CHC, Khandu assured support of the state government in terms of making funds available.

The chief minister said that the state government has recently announced several incentives for state government employees including doctors.

“Besides getting enhanced DA/DR and HRA at par with central government employees, government doctors will also be provided Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA). It is up to individual doctors whether they want to avail NPA or not,” he informed.

Khandu said that a proposal has also been submitted to the central government for upgrading the ANM school at Aalo to a BSc Nursing College.

“As soon as it is approved, we will start the upgradation work,” he assured.

Khandu later visited the Kargu Gamgi (Indigenous prayer centre) at Kamba where he offered prayers to Almighty Donyi Polo and other indigenous tribal deities.

He joined the prayers offered by the Nyibus for the eternal peace of former Lumla MLA late Jambey Tashi. The indigenous faith believers present him with a collection of indigenous prayers and chants.

To a request, the chief minister considered himself lucky to be able to contribute to the prayer centre by ensuring funds for a proper prayer hall building and a boundary wall around it.

Besides Karbak, MLAs Kento Jini and Gokar Basar were also present.

