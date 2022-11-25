'Get high on life, not on drugs,' Arunachal speaker tells college students

Itanagar: “Get high on life, not on drugs,” Speaker PD Sona told college students from across Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Addressing the ‘mock parliament’ organised by the state assembly, the speaker urged students of various colleges not to indulge in substance abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The mock parliament was organised as a part of the Constitution Day celebrations at the Assembly Complex on November 26.

See more A Mock Parliament was conducted today at the APLA Complex, chaired by the Hon. Speaker, PD Sona, in the presence of important stakeholders & officials in the administrative sector. The event was organised as a part of the Constitution Day celebration to be held on 26th Nov. 2022. pic.twitter.com/2GLiL7dbSA — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) November 24, 2022

Sona said that when democracy gives one freedom it also gives responsibility.

People should always analyse and introspect before putting out their opinions on any platform, he said.

Expressing concern over rising cases of cybercrime, cyberbullying and trolling, causing serious mental health issues among the youths, he urged people to use social media responsibly and for good of others.

“Although the cyber world has opened a wide range of learning opportunities for the youths and children, these opportunities and the endless ocean of knowledge have some serious drawbacks and one of the evils of this increase of knowledge and connectivity is cyberbullying,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Cybercrime has emerged as one of the biggest modern-day challenges,” he added.

SP (SIC) Anant Mittal, SP (SIT) Rohit Rajbir Singh and Capital SP Jimmy Chiram were among those who attended the event.

Also read | Why Covid infection in some causes fatal inflammation, study finds

Trending Stories









