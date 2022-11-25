Arunachal: Harvest festival Chalo Loku celebrated in Tirap district

Khonsa: Chalo Loku, one of the most colourful harvest festivals of Arunachal Pradesh was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety at the general ground here in Tirap district on Friday.

The festival is celebrated by the Nocte community of the state for recreation and merrymaking after the harvesting (paddy) season is over.

Extending his festival wishes, health and family welfare minister Alo Libang who attended the celebrations here, called upon the locals to protect and promote one’s traditions for the future generation.

Most of the festivals of Arunachal Pradesh are based on agriculture and they were held dear by our forefathers. So it is upon us to preserve and promote it, the minister said.

Libang also praised the chief minister Pema Khandu-led state government for taking up various development projects across the state, especially in the health, water sanitation, road connectivity, electricity and education sectors.

He further informed that several developmental projects like the construction of district hospitals, roads, etc. are being carried out in full swing in the state for which he appealed to the stakeholders and public to cooperate with the working agency and government departments concerned.

Libang also appreciated the Chalo Loku festival organizing committee including its chief patron and 57-Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong for according him a warm reception and hospitality.

Changlang South MLA and advisor to PWD minister Phosum Khimhun also appealed to the people to promote their mother tongue and culture.

“Our culture can only be protected if we teach and encourage our children to speak in their mother tongue,” he said while appealing to the people to not mix one’s tradition and culture with religion.

MLA Lowangdong and Nocte Chalo Loku Celebration Committee president Wanghong Panka also spoke.

A Nocte audio album titled ‘Theja Rangwo’ written by Thajam Aboh and sung by Dr Vineeta Dowerah was also released on the occasion.

Among others, Tirap deputy commissioner Taro Mize, SP Tirap Kardak Riba, Nocte Woman Association chairperson Chasuam Wanmgchadong, officers from the Assam Rifles and CRPF took part in the celebrations.

Chalo Loku was also celebrated in Deomali in the presence of urban development minister Kamlung Mossang.

