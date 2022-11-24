Kamba: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday expressed concern over the delay in the completion of the Aalo outdoor stadium in West Siang district, sanctioned about 5 years back.

“When an airport can be completed in just three years (Donyi Polo Airport), why can’t a stadium be?” Khandu said while declaring the 5th edition of the Sports Carnival of Liromoba assembly constituency ‘open’ at Darak village near here.

He directed the executing agency, contractor and the district administration to complete its construction at the earliest while assuring all support from the state government.

The chief minister emphasized conducting regular games and sports activities not only for a healthy body but also to foster brotherhood and unity among all for holistic development of a society.

He lauded local legislator Nyamar Karbak for organizing the unique sports carnival in his constituency since 2016.

“This must be the only sports event organized annually in an assembly segment, participated by teams from all gram panchayat levels,” he said and urged other legislators to take a cue.

Khandu said such an event will bring people from different panchayats and villagers together and create a positive ambience, which in turn will accelerate development from the grass root level.

He said such events at the grass root level will give a fillip to the efforts put in by the state government as well as the central government for achieving excellence in sports.

“We are giving top priority to games and sports and results are showing. Today Arunachal Pradesh is considered a sporting powerhouse, especially in individual events,” he said.

Khandu informed that the state government is constructing 15 big sports infrastructures worth Rs 23 crores across the state with support from the National Sports Development Fund. He further said that of the seven national level outdoor stadiums, four – one each at Yupia, Ziro, Daporijo and Pasighat – are complete and functional, while work is in progress on the other three at Aalo, Chimpu and Tezu.

Under the Khelo India program of the central government, Khandu informed 20 multipurpose indoor sports halls are under construction in various parts of the state, of which three – Tirbin, Basar and Dirang – are complete. Further, he revealed, three more sports infrastructure have been sanctioned by the DoNER ministry and will be executed soon.

“I have already suggested our Sports department and the Arunachal Olympic Association to plan and roll out a ‘Mission Olympics’ targeting the 2028 Olympics Games,” he said.

Khandu explained that sportspersons of the state are excelling in individual events like Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, etc, therefore he has asked the sports department to identify at least five such disciplines and groom the players for it.

“We have no dearth of funds. Let us nurture, groom, and produce world class sportspersons, who can compete in events like the Olympics,” he said.

The week-long Sports Carnival is being organized by the Lodu Banggo Sports Association and teams from all 31 gram panchayats of the constituency will be competing in various events including football.

The chief minister on the day inaugurated at least 29 projects in Liromoba constituency completed in recent times executed by PWD, RWD, PHED, Arunachal Pradesh Police Housing and Sports department.

Later, on his way to Kamba, Khandu visited Nomuk village and appreciated the decision taken by the villagers to convert the defunct village school to a Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya. He assured to take up the matter with the Vivekananda Kendra so that the proposal materializes.

The chief minister also assured to place funds for maintenance of roads to Nomuk, Yomcha and Liromoba.

Incidentally, Khandu became the first chief minister to visit Nomuk village ever.

