New Delhi: The Central government will soon approve an investment of Rs 32,000 crore for the 2880 megawatt Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

This was informed by Union Minister for Power R K Singh during his meeting with deputy chief minister Chowna Mein at his office here on Tuesday.

Singh also informed that the Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) would actively ensure that the local youngsters are provided employment opportunities. The PSUs would also provide necessary skills and develop the local contractors so that the benefit of such projects is taken by the local communities, the minister said.

Singh said the project would bring in all-around development in the area through interventions like local area development, associated economic activities and liberal relief and rehabilitation policies.

“The projects will also help in flood moderation thereby avoiding damages worth hundreds of crore,” he said.

Mein on his part informed that the state government has reformed the land acquisition process and would ensure immediate disbursement of legitimate land compensation to the land owners.

Mein said the development of the rich hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh is going to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment in Glasgow COP-26, to make India a “net zero emission country” by adding 500 GW Non-Fossil fuel power.

“If well planned and supported, Arunachal through its hydro potential can meet 10 per cent of the target set by the government,” Mein said.

He also said that the state government would provide all support in harnessing the rich potential of the state in a sustainable manner and consultation and support from the local communities.

Mein also spoke of the benefits including free power Arunachal has been receiving from the 600 MW Kameng Project which was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi on November 19.

The state is receiving free power worth Rs.150 crore per year from this project, he said while informing that the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri would be commissioned soon and through which the state will receive free power worth Rs 400 crore per annum and Rs.70 crore for local area development.

A detailed discussion on taking over 29 projects with 32000 MW capacity from the private sector by the Central PSUs in a time-bound manner was also held.

These projects would bring an investment of around Rs 5 lakh crore in the state.

A clear timeline was accordingly fixed to develop these projects.

It was informed that the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Central PSUs for 5 projects with 2820 MW capacity would be ready for signature in a month’s time. In addition, 6 projects with 6063 MW capacity would be ready for investment in the next one year.

