Arunachal: Two NSCN (K-YA) rebels surrender with arms

Itanagar: Two hardcore NSCN militants surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh with arms and ammunition, defence sources said.



“The two rebels of the NSCN (K-YA) faction of the outfit, surrendered before the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and Tirap District Police along with two pistols on Tuesday,” they said.

The surrendered cadres were identified as self-styled sergeant major Thowang Kongkang of Upper Chinghan village and self-styled Private Kimong Mitpo of Lower Chinghan village, under Laju circle of the district.

6 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Aluhwalia informed that in view of the relentless operations carried out by Khonsa Battalion and police, there has been a steep downfall in insurgent activities in the district.

The local cadres had expressed their willingness to join the main stream and live a peaceful life owing to the conducive atmosphere in the district, the CO said.

Col Aluhwalia said that as per the surrendered cadres, the living conditions in the rebel camps are poor owing to corruption in insurgent ranks.

“De-motivated and tired of the false narratives of the insurgent group, the two individuals decided to shun arms and become part of the mainstream,” the CO added.

