Arunachal Guv stresses on timely completion of defence projects

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd.) B D Mishra on Tuesday stressed the timely completion of pending defence projects in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials from the Army and civilian administration at Raj Bhavan, Mishra said defence-related projects, including construction and revamping of roads and bridges in border areas, must be given top priority for the defence of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mishra said that armed forces have been deployed to protect every inch of the nation and it is the duty of every civilian to enable them to perform their operation roles.

See more Also suggested for erecting memorial pillars on the Infantry Battalion battlegrounds of 1962 Sino-India War in our State which will inspire the posterity in nationalism. — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) November 22, 2022

He advised Army officers to assist local entrepreneurs in tourism-related projects.

The governor suggested that memorial pillars be erected on battlegrounds to mark the 1962 India-China War to inspire generations for making sacrifices for the defence of the country.

The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 2 Mountain Division, Major General M S Bains, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Executive Director Sunil Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K B Singh, Secretary (Home) C N Longpai, among others.

Also read | Arunachal: Centre to approve Rs 32,000-cr for Dibang Hydropower Project

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









