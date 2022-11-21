Unwanted record for Arunachal cricket team!

Guwahati: One understands the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has shorter boundaries and hitting sixes at the venue isn’t a tall ask for any professional cricketer. To put that into context, former India pacer Praveen Kumar still holds the record for clearing the boundary to a whopping 124 metres for the longest six at the venue in 2008.

At the same venue, domestic cricket minnows Arunachal Pradesh on Monday found themselves associated with an “unwanted” record after conceding the highest score (team and individual) in List A cricket.

In their ongoing Vijay Hazare encounter against Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were at the receiving end of opener Narayan Jagadeesan’s world record List A score of 277 that propelled the team to a ‘record’ total of 506 for 2 in their stipulated 50 overs.

The previous highest score in List A cricket was England’s 498/4 against the Netherlands earlier this year.

In fact, Jagadeesan’s score of 277 in 141 deliveries, laced with 25 fours and 15 sixes, eclipsed the previous highest of 268 by Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002. Such was the impact of the knock, that the other opener B Sai Sudharsan’s 102-ball 154, was almost overlooked.

The duo of Jagadeesan and Sudharsan stitched together 416 runs for the first wicket, thus making them the first pair to share a 400-run stand for any wicket in men’s List A cricket. Till now, West Indian pair of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels held the record with the 372-run opening stand against Zimbabwe in 2015.

A hapless Arunachal Pradesh skipper and wicketkeeper Kamsha Yangfo used as many as eight bowlers to control the rampage, but going by the scorecard, the best economy rate read at 7.22 from Mapu Yigam, who conceded 65 off his 9 overs.

Leg-spinners Chetan Anand (1/114) and Techi Doria (1/27) managed to return with one wicket apiece, but were guilty of leaking at 11 and 13 runs per over, respectively.

And by the time this report went on air, Arunachal lost half their side for a meagre 49. Is Arunachal heading for another ‘unwanted’ record?

