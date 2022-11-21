Tawang: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday asserted that the 1962 war is now history and will never be repeated.

“In 1962, the scenario was very different. The infrastructure in the region was very poor. Despite that, the Indian Army fought bravely and sacrificed thousands of lives to protect the motherland. But today, we are not what we were in 1962,” Khandu said.

The chief minister, who on Monday paid his respects to the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-Sino war at the Tawang War Memorial here, said that the vast infrastructural development the region has witnessed in the last eight years, particularly along the border, has been unprecedented.

“It is benefitting not only the civilians but has strengthened the presence and logistics of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds,” he said while crediting the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the infrastructural boost in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

Khandu informed that in the coming years, highways will be built along the border from Arunachal’s west to east.

“Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways recently sanctioned road projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore for the North East and at Rs 44000 crore, Arunachal Pradesh is the highest recipient among the north-eastern states,” he informed.

Khandu said that a two-lane 1,465-kilometre Frontier Highway will be undertaken by MoRTH at an estimated cost of Rs 27,349 crore that will change the road connectivity scenario along the border from Arunachal’s extreme east to west.

“Being witness to the love and attention by the central and state government for the welfare of the soldiers posted at border outposts, the morale of our soldiers is very high. The same is the case with our civilians residing in border areas. They are ready to fight any enemy contingent shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army,” Khandu said.

Earlier the chief minister, along with GOC Eastern Command Lt Gen R P Kalita, dedicated the extended and renovated War Memorial to the nation on the 60th year of the 1962 Indo-China war.

The War Memorial, in the picturesque township of Tawang, commemorates the martyred soldiers of the 1962 war.

Khandu also inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Veer-Aangan’ or courtyard of Bravehearts alongside the War Memorial, where the busts of brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the Sino-India war are installed besides dedicated to the people a renovated light and sound theme park.

Khandu informed that these were part of the first phase of a project initiated by the state government. He expressed optimism that work on the second phase, which has already been approved, will begin soon, which is the construction of the Major Bob Khathing Memorial.

To mark the occasion, the Army felicitated several local veterans of the 1962 war.

Also present were GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, GOC 71 Mountain Division Maj Gen Chiranjiv Manju1, GOC 5 Mountain Division Maj Gen L K Singh, Commander 190 Mountain Brigade Brig M N Bandigari, Abott of Tawang Monastery, MLAs Tsering Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju, DW Kharma and Kumsu Sidisow, deputy commissioners of Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng and Zilla Parishad Members.

