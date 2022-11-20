Rono Hills: India Post defeated Prasar Bharati by 30 runs to lift the Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament for a record fourth time on Sunday.

The final of this year’s tournament was played at the Rajiv Gandhi University here.

Batting first, India Post managed to put a score of 157 runs on board in 20 overs.

Prasar Bharati was bowled out for 128 runs with two overs remaining.

The star player of the match for India Post was Victor Sinha who managed to score a convincing 53 runs in 51 balls.

Chasing the target, Prasar Bharati’s Ajeet Ghosh scored 38 and Sandip Thakur 35, however, the team was bowled out in the 18th over.

India Post’s Rono Das was adjudged the man of the match.

In all, 10 teams namely Prasar Bharati Cricket Club, Rajiv Gandhi University, Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, SBI, NEEPCO, NERIST, India Post, BSNL and NIT participated in the 6th edition of the competition.

