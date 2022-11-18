Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Friday visited the soon-to-be inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi and reviewed the preparations being made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inaugural visit.

Prime Minister Modi will on Saturday inaugurate Arunachal’s first greenfield airport Donyi Polo, developed over an area of 690 acres and built at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, in a boost to connectivity, trade, and tourism in the scenic region.

Mishra visited the terminal building, passenger lounge, airside facilities, and the public meeting venue.

During the programme, the prime minister will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydropower station to the nation.

The governor, who has been monitoring the construction of the airport since its foundation laying ceremony, said it is one of the best gifts to the people of the state by Prime Minister Modi.

The governor, while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, said that the airport will provide easy travelling facilities for investors, medical emergencies, and movement of students and regular travellers of the state.

He hoped that the airport will usher in wide scope of developments in the state.

Interacting with the cultural troupes and officials, the governor advised them to present their best to commemorate the momentous occasion.

He advised the officials to ensure foolproof security drills and visit arrangements.

Earlier, state chief secretary Dharmendra and director general of police Satish Golcha briefed the governor about the minute-to-minute visit programme of the Prime Minister.

