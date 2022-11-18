Arunachal CM unveils Itanagar founder Nabam Runghi's statue

Itanagar: As a tribute to the founder of present-day Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday unveiled the statue of Late Nabam Runghi at the Inter State Bus Terminal in Lekhi near here.

See more Late Shri Nabam Runghi ji was the force behind making #Itanagar the capital of #ArunachalPradesh.



Glad to unveil his statue at Nabam Runghi Inter State Bus Terminal at Lekhi. Ex-CM Shri Nabam Tuki ji, MPs Shri @TapirGao ji, Shri @RebiaNabam ji & others graced the occasion. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/bDfJg39Rv7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 18, 2022

The state government had named the bus terminal Nabam Runghi Inter State Bus Terminal in his memory in 2020.

Khandu, while unveiling the statue said people of the state owe it to the late Runghi for the state capital, which has grown and expanded in leaps and bounds since its establishment.

He hailed the late Runghi’s perseverance and pursuit to establish the then NEFA’s administrative capital at its present location.

Late Runghi carried bricks from Ita Fort, a 500-year-old historical fort, to the then Assam capital Shillong, to prove Itanagar is a major historical place and worthy to be made a capital.

Runghi, the first agency council member of the then North-East Frontier Agency convinced the then Assam Governor, BK Nehru, to make Itanagar the capital of Arunachal.

“This exemplifies the love for his land and people, and his foresightedness of the development of his native place,” Khandu said and called himself fortunate to have met Runghi in person at his office after assuming the charge of chief minister and listen to his fascinating stories.

He expressed gratitude to the late Runghi’s family members who were present on the occasion, including his wife and children.

In respect of the late leader, Khandu announced that the bus terminal will be soon facelifted by the state government.

Runghi was conferred with the state gold medal by the state government in 2017 in recognition of his contributions.

Organised by the Nabam Welfare Society, the event was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, former chief minister and Sagalee legislator Nabam Tuki, officials of the state transport department, and Nabam clan members.

