Guwahati: Commemorating the gallantry, sacrifice, and commitment of the soldiers of the Indian Army at Jaswant Garh during the 1962 war with China, the Nuranang Day was observed on Thursday in Arunachal’s Tawang War Memorial.

Rich tributes were paid to those who stood their ground against all odds and held up Chinese advance for three days.

On the 60th anniversary of the battle of Nuranang, Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, laid a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial.

Lt Gen DS Rana, GOC 4 Corps; family members of subedar Joginder Singh, PVC; Capt Mahavir Prasad, MVC; rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC; Lance Naik Sardar Singh, VrC; havilder Govind Kamble, VrC; and rifleman Tabi Dafla were also present.

War veterans and other senior military and civil dignitaries also paid homage to the war heroes.

Family members of the fallen heroes came from all over the country to pay their respects at the war memorial. Surviving veterans of the war were also present and felicitated by the commander.

Lt Gen Kalita highlighted the long tradition of the Indian Army towards loyalty, valour, and sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Tawang War Memorial was established in 1999 by the locals to pay tribute to the heroes of 1962. It has been renovated and will be inaugurated on November 21.

