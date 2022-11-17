Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday launched the ‘Tourist e-ILP Portal’ developed by the IT department at the civil secretariat here.

The inner line permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued to Indian citizens who want to visit protected/restricted areas or states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram for a limited period.

The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873 prohibits all citizens of India from entering Arunachal without a valid ILP.

With the launch of the Tourist e-ILP Portal, meant exclusively for tourists wanting to experience the serene beauty of the state, the process of issuing permits for tourists will be completely digitized, making issuance of the permit faster and more convenient.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu suggested the preparation of a roadmap to promote quality and high-end tourism in the state.

“The tourism sector has huge potential to drive the economy of the state and to provide jobs to the youth and should be tapped at the earliest,” he said.

IT and Communication minister Wangki Lowang termed the initiative as a major breakthrough in reducing physical intervention for the issue of Tourist ILPs.

Tourism minister Nakap Nalo, who was also present, lauded the IT department for bringing a long-felt digital solution to boost tourism in the state.

He expressed confidence that the Tourist e-ILP solution would ease the application process and facilitate tourism in the state.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra said that the launch of e-ILP for Tourists was another step towards maximizing e-Governance in the administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state has achieved significant transformation with technology-based interventions for simplifying government functioning, improving ease of doing business, and in taking digital initiatives for public welfare.

