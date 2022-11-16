NEOG 2022: Arunachal wins 12 gold medals in Karate event

Shillong: Arunachal swept up exactly half of the gold medals in the karate events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, winning 12 out of 24.

Arunachal also claimed 7 silver medals and 5 bronze. Meghalaya were a commendable second with 8 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze. Manipur got 2G, 3S and 7B, Assam 1G, 4S and 7B, Sikkim 1G, 3S and 8B, Mizoram 2 silver and 10 bronze while Tripura and Nagaland picked up 2 bronze each.

Today, Meghalaya won gold in the Senior Men -67kg kumite category after Garry Daniel L Mawlong defeated Doni Neri of Arunachal Pradesh. Hari Pradhan of Assam and TC Lalrinsanga of Mizoram were awarded with bronze medals.

In the Senior Men +67kg category, gold went to Anand Chetri of Arunachal Pradesh, silver to Prasujya Gogoi of Assam and bronze to Ialamphang Kharkongor of Meghalaya and Ratnadeep Bhattacharjee of Tripura.

Meghalaya won gold again in the women’s -61kg kumite women’s finals, with Barisha Kharbani of Meghalaya defeating Smita Rai of Sikkim. And the bronze medal went to Mimi Ramchang of Arunachal Pradesh and Bina Shaki Pukhrihungbam of Manipur.

In the women’s -68kg category, first place went to Neemu Lepcha of Sikkim, the silver to Lalrinzuali of Mizoram, and joint third was for Jonmoni Das of Assam and Yaki Dignium of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the women’s +68kg category, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were involved in a thrilling final, where the former’s Johny Mangkhiya won gold, with Emon Gogoi taking silver. Tibenla Jamir of Nagaland and Laltanchhuahi of Mizoram got the bronze.

