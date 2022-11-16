National Hiking Day is observed every year on November 17 to celebrate and promote hiking. Apart from being a great exercise, hiking allows you to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some quality time amidst nature.

Hiking is a gratifying experience which everyone should try at least once in their lifetime. We spend most of our time in a digital world with our smartphones and to spread the importance of being in nature, National Hiking Day came into existence.

If you live in Northeast India, then you are in for a treat as there are many beautiful hiking trails in the region. On the occasion of National Hiking Day, we have curated a list of the five best hiking trails in the Northeast.

Goechala Trek

The Goechala Trek is one of the most scenic and adventurous treks in Sikkim that will take you up close to the eastern face of Mt. Kangchenjunga. The trail passes through some stunning emerald glacial lakes and offers panoramic views of Mt.Kangchenjunga, Mt.Pandim, Kabru, Simvo and Rathong glaciers. If you are in Sikkim, you should definitely try out this trek on National Hiking Day.

Dzuko Valley Trek

Dzukou Valley, a lesser-known pocket of paradise for hikers is situated on the border of Nagaland and Manipur. It is located at 2438 meters above sea level and behind the Japfu Peak. The picturesque landscape offers a sweeping view of the hills that are guaranteed to have a spellbinding effect. If you are around the Dzuko Valley area, you should definitely do the Dzuko Valley trek on National Hiking Day.

Monpa Trail

The Monpa Trail in Arunachal Pradesh is every adventure seeker’s dream destination. Located in western Arunachal, you will have to hike through lush green forests surrounded by snow-capped glittering mountains to reach the remote valleys. This trail also offers a glorious view of the Gorichen peak, the highest mountain in Arunachal. A trek through the Monpa trail is a mix of adventure and culture set in the most scenic landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas.

Namdapha Trek

If you want to take a hike through a rainforest with a dense overhead canopy; created by towering trees, then head to Arunachal Pradesh and do the Namdapha Trek. The Namdapha National Park is home to over 100 mammals, 300 birds and a thousand other life forms. If you happen to be around Arunachal Pradesh, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to hike through dense forests on National Hiking Day.

Bhangajyang Lakes Trek

The Western part of Arunachal has many scenic treks to offer to the fearless trekker. One such is the Bhangajyang lakes trek which traverses through the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. This trail will take you through remote, picturesque landscapes where Gorichen and Kangto – the highest peaks in Arunachal will brace you with their snowbound beauty.

Happy National Hiking Day!!!!

