Arunachal: Ambulance flagged off for Shi-Yomi district

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly speaker P D Sona in the presence of deputy speaker Tesam Pongte and MLAs Nyato Dukam, Rode Bui, Kento Rina and Dorjee Wangdi Karma on Tuesday flagged off an ambulance for Shi-Yomi district from the assembly complex here.

The ambulance was donated by Ningtemuri Multipurpose Society Ltd., Upper Subansiri for Shi-Yomi district as part of its humanitarian services to help out the needy patients of remote areas of the state.

After flagging off the ambulance, Sona who represents the Shi-Yomi district extended his thankfulness to Ningtemuri Multipurpose Society Ltd. and lauded its yeoman services to help the needy patients.

“I on behalf of the people of Shi-Yomi extend heartfelt thanks to Ningtemuri Multipurpose Society Ltd. for the new ambulance which will be used to provide medical assistance to the people in my district in the time of medical emergency,” he said.

Sona further urged the people of Shi-Yomi to take ownership of the ambulance and use it for helping people in need.

Speaking on behalf of the Ningtemuri Multipurpose Society Ltd, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam informed that the society has been working for the welfare of people.

“Donating ambulances is one of its humanitarian moves to help out the needy medical patients of remote areas. Starting from Shi-Yomi, the society will provide ambulances to other remote districts in coming days,” Dukam said.

