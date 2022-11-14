Hollongi: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dharmendra along with senior officers of the state on Sunday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on November 19 next.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar during his visit.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reviewing the security arrangements with the police and the Central intelligence representatives, the chief secretary asked them to ensure no security lapse during the PM’s visit.

He also directed the officials of the civil aviation, Airport Authority, and construction agency to leave no stone unturned for ensuring a successful inaugural programme.

Dharmendra also inspected the airport terminal and the site where the inaugural programme of the airport is scheduled to be held.

Principal secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, Commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombay, Civil Aviation secretary Swapnil M Naik, IPR secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, Papum Pare deputy commissioner Sachin Rana and IPR director Onyok Pertin accompanied the chief secretary.

Also read | NE Olympics: Assam brings home five golds in golf

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









