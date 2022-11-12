Arunachal inks pact with NHLML for infrastructure development

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), an SPV of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for infrastructure development in the state.

The MoU was signed by state Transport department special secretary Parul Gaur Mittal and NHLML CEO Prakash Gaur in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Guwahati on Friday, an official communique said here.

Announced in the Union Budget (2022-23) for construction of ropeways in hilly terrains across the country for connecting inaccessible areas, decongesting urban areas and to improve tourism in states, the national ropeway programme Parvatmala’ project, is being undertaken by the NHLML as the executing agency.

The MoU is expected to bring effective implementation, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the identified projects.

It would also lead to connect far-flung and serene places of Arunachal Pradesh to the mainstream, making them more accessible not only to the locals but will also help attract tourists in large numbers, the communique added.

