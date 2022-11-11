Guwahati: The Assam Royal Global University held its second convocation ceremony on Friday. The ceremony, themed on the northeastern states in rotation, was dedicated to Meghalaya this year.

It was presided over by Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, and graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as chief guest.

The convocation ceremony was declared open by the university’s chancellor Dr AK Pansari. Vice-chancellor of the varsity, Professor SP Singh delivered the welcome address and presented the university report for the academic year 2021-2022.

As many as 951 graduates received their degrees and diplomas. Thirty gold medalists, 36 silver medalists along with two recipients of the Chancellor’s gold medals, five recipients of salvers and medals for excellence in literary activities, excellence in cultural activities, excellence in community service, excellence in mentoring, and excellence in sports.

The university conferred the Honoris Causa to three recipients — Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the Government of India, The Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim, and chancellor of Lovely Professional University and Member of Parliament Ashok Kumar Mittal.

RGU V-C Professor SP Singh spoke about the growth of the university from offering 55 courses in 13 schools at its inception, to currently offering 136 programmes at 27 schools. 5,051 students, including international students, are currently part of 25 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU).

Chancellor Dr AK Pansari encouraged the fresh graduates and reminded them of the importance of hard work and the essence of perseverance.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the important role knowledge plays in the society, encouraging students to use their talents and knowledge to research on raw materials and resources of the region to encourage futuristic technologies contributing to the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Assam’s education minister Ranoj Pegu addressed the gathering and congratulated the university on the landmark event.

Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment and Forests, Act East Policy Affairs, Welfare of Minorities and Shri Bimal Bora, Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, graced the occasion with their presence.

