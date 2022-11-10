Guwahati: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocked Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.
No casualties or major damage has been reported so far. Details of the earthquake and affected areas are still awaited.
West Siang’s District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Dorjee said no damage to property or loss of lives was reported immediately.
The tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well, District Information and Public Relations Officer D Angu said.
A second jolt of 3.5 magnitude was also felt about 30 minutes later, at about 11 am.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least six people were killed in Nepal when an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck Doti district. The tremors were felt in several parts of India and China as well.
