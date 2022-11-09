Banderdewa: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday announced the institution of the ‘Golden Jubilee Service Medal’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the raising day of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

See more I am happy to announce institution of Golden Jubilee Service Medal to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Raising Day of Arunachal Pradesh Police viz. 8th November’ 2022, a notification in this regard ll be issued by the order of Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal. @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/7oNCQTU50D — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) November 8, 2022

A notification in this regard will be issued by the state’s Governor, Mein said while addressing the golden jubilee celebration of the APP at the police training centre here.

He attended the event along with Home minister Bamang Felix, Rural Works Department (RWD) minister Honchun Ngandam, Industry and Textiles minister Tumke Bagra, and Direstor General of Police (DGP) Satish Golcha.

Announcing the medal, Mein said it would recognise the selfless service provided by the APP personnel through the years and its contribution in maintaining the security and safety of the state and its citizens, without which no developmental work could have taken place.

“The medal will be awarded to all police personnel serving the state on November 8, for their services,” he said.

Mein also said the state government will soon introduce an annual sports event for the APP, which will help improve their fitness level.

“There are lots of skilled sportspersons in APP. Their services can be used in the department,” he added.

He further advocated the establishment of a ‘chintan shivir’ (contemplation camp) in the department in keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The deputy chief minister further commended all the APP personnel for serving the people of the state with utmost dedication to provide transparent, responsive, just and people-friendly policing with their motto -– ‘Satya, Seva, Suraksha’ (Truth, Service, Security).

“The dedication towards their duty for the protection, prevention and detection of crime and maintenance of law and order for ensuring internal security in the state is laudable,” he said.

Mein also lauded the APP for its recent drive against drug abuse under the ‘Campaign Against Drugs’, leading to the seizure of huge quantities of suspected narcotic drugs, the arrest of many drug traffickers, and the destruction of cannabis and poppy cultivation in large areas.

He commended the transformation brought about in the police department under the leadership of Felix and Golcha and for their initiatives and efforts towards making a ‘Nasha-mukt Arunachal’.

Mein sought the evolution of mechanisms with the help of technology to counter the spreading of fake news on social media platforms, which sometimes causes law and order problems and cyber crimes.

He advocated improvement in forensic technology for the detection of evidence which will help the speedy delivery of justice.

On the occasion, the first (1972) batch of deputy superintendents of police (retired) -– N Payeng, Raksap Yomcha and Tasso Bida were felicitated by the chief guest.

He also paid homage to the state police personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty.

The deputy CM and Felix later gave away the DGP Commendation Disc awards for 2022 to the APP officers. The awards were conferred based on their performance, integrity, life-saving action, and hard work besides a special category – the study of flora/fauna.

Earlier, DGP Golcha highlighted the journey and achievements of APP and its way forward.

