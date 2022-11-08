Arunachal: Flight bookings open for Donyi Polo Airport

Itanagar: The soon-to-be-inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi near here is all set to start operations from December 1 next with IndiGo Airlines opening bookings for its daily flights from Kolkata to the Greenfield airport and vice versa from Tuesday.

Come December 1, the budget carrier’s first commercial flight would take off from Kolkata at 11.05 and land at the Donyi Polo Airport at 12.35 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The flight towards Kolkata would depart at 13:05 and reach the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 15.00 pm.

IndiGo’s announcement to open the bookings was shared by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on social media.

“Congratulations Arunachal Pradesh! So pleasing that @IndiGo6E has included Donyi Polo Airport in its air destination. Now just fly in to the ‘Land of Rising Sun’. We are waiting for you,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

See more Congratulations Arunachal Pradesh!



So pleasing that @IndiGo6E has included Donyi Polo Airport in its air destination.



Now just fly in to the 'Land of Rising Sun'. We are waiting for you. #AmazingArunachal pic.twitter.com/29jFVVRr05 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 8, 2022

According to IndiGo, the Donyi Polo Airport is its 75th domestic destination. The country’s largest airline, at present, operates more than 1,600 daily flights connecting 74 domestic and 26 international destinations.

It may be mentioned here that an Airbus A320 of IndiGo Airlines successfully completed a test landing at the Donyi Polo Airport on October 18.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The airport is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17.

Also Read | Arunachal’s Siang river turns muddy; locals worried

Trending Stories









