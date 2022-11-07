Arunachal badminton prodigy Geto Sora strikes gold

Itanagar: Arunachal badminton prodigy Geto Sora has made the state and country proud by clinching the U-9 boys singles title in the Yonex-Singha-BTY Championships 2022.

The multinational event that saw the participation of around 802 shuttlers from 10 different countries of the globe was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 02 to 07.

A native of Nari village in Lower Siang district, 7-year-old Geto defeated third seed Phukit Chantarangsee of Thailand in straight sets of 20-11 and 20-11 to win the first international gold medal of his career.

The final match which lasted for 24 minutes was played at the Ban Thong Yod Badminton School.

Geto had earlier defeated number one seed Kritin Phutthawilai of Thailand and China’s Yi Kang Liu in the quarter and semi-final respectively to cement his post in the finals of the coveted championships.

Geto, who takes Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen and Danish star shuttler Anders Antonsen as his inspiration, started playing badminton at the age of four.

According to Geto’s mother Peken Sora, her son was fond of badminton from a very young age and used to visit the badminton courts along with his father.

“It was Marpe (Geto’s father) who later saw the potential in him (Geto) and started to train him. He took part in his first state-level tournament (Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship) in 2019 during which managed to win the ‘most promising player’ title,” Peken said.

Geto’s father, Dr Marpe Sora is an associate professor at Rajiv Gandhi University.

Geto, who was earlier training under junior coach David Ngomle, is presently the number one ranked U-9 badminton player of Arunachal Pradesh.

He trains under Muhammad Aras Razak, the coach of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) at present.

Geto also won gold in the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship which was held in Guwahati, Assam in 2020.

The ASBA members have congratulated Geto for his feat.

