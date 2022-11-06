Arunachal: Candlelight vigil held in honour of late MLA Jambey Tashi

A candlelight vigil was organised on Saturday in honour of the late MLA Jambey Tashi.

The candlelight vigil started from Tawang monastery and went till Buddha statue where thousands of the public gathered and showed their love and respect for their leader.

This vigil was initiated by the All Monpa Students’ Union and The Humanity Group.

Arunachal Pradesh legislator Jambey Tashi passed away at the age of 48 in a private hospital in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday. The Arunachal Pradesh government confirmed the demise and issued a statement on social media.

Born on October 7, 1974, Tashi was elected as MLA from the Lumla assembly constituency three times since 2009. A cousin of CM Pema Khandu, Tashi was also a member of the National Minority Morcha in the BJP.

