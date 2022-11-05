Itanagar: Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Friday said good civil-military relations have facilitated the development of infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor made the observation on border security while interacting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and also the department of military affairs secretary general Anil Chauhan at the national capital.

Mishra mentioned the welfare of the ex-servicemen in different parts of the country and suggested to the CDS more proactive initiatives for their welfare.

He emphasized that welfare measures for them from the Ministry of Defence should reach down to the last ex-servicemen in the last village of the country.

Earlier, the governor congratulated General Chauhan in person on being appointed as the CDS.

He conveyed the good wishes of the people of Arunachal and expressed hope that the CDS will make the Indian Armed Forces the best in the world.

Mishra last met General Chauhan on September 10 last during the inauguration of General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison at Kibithu, before he was appointed CDS.

