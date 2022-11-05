Arunachal lowest ranked state in education index

Itanagar: The education ministry’s performance grading index (PGI) has ranked Arunachal Pradesh as the least performing state in terms of the education system among all the other states and union territories of the country.

While Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab topped the performance grading index for the year 2020-21, Arunachal emerged as the least-performing state and has been placed at the bottom of the grading system.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Assam and Tripura were the best performers among the Northeastern states.

Arunachal with a Level-7 grade, the lowest allocated to any state in the PGI, managed to score a total of 104 points out of 180 in the learning outcomes and quality domain, 125/150 in terms of infrastructure and facilities, 202/230 in equity, 59/80 in access to education and 179/360 in governance processes.

It may be mentioned here that the Arunachal Pradesh government had dedicated 2021 as the “Year of Education” with a planned investment of Rs 1,000 crore for the sector.

PGI is a unique index for evidence-based comprehensive analysis of school education systems across the state and union territories.

Its prime objective is to promote evidence-based policy-making and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all. The indicator-wise PGI score shows the areas where a state needs to improve.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Indian Education System is one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers, and nearly 26.5 crore students from varied socio-economic backgrounds.

Also Read | Arunachal: Jully district jail overcrowded by about 30%

Trending Stories









