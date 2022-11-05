Itanagar: The district jail in Jully is overcrowded by 59 occupants. The jail, which has a total intake capacity of 177 prisoners, has 236 inmates at present.

This was pointed out on Friday by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) which has called for an early resolution to the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The APSLSA team led by its member secretary Yomge Ado had visited the jail to take stock of the facilities being provided at the prison.

Matters related to providing timely free legal assistance to the under trial prisoners and convicts granted under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 and various other issues like medical attention, food, hygiene, health, safety etc., of the inmates were also discussed following the visit with the jail authorities which was headed by the Superintendent of the Jail Tojo Karga.

During his interaction with the jail’s inmates, Ado appraised them about their rights to avail of free legal aid from the Legal Services Institutions and provisions under which prisoners can be effectively represented in the courts.

“The Legal Services Authority will provide Legal Aid Counsels to the under trial prisoners and convicts free of cost. All persons in custody are entitled to legal aid under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987,” Ado informed.

Among others, a team of legal aid counsels, a jail visiting lawyer and Para Legal Volunteers accompanied the APSLSA team on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal: Tata Steel supplies 1,200-tonne slag to BRO for road construction

Trending Stories









