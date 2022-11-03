Guwahati: Tawang Festival, one of the much-awaited cultural events in the Northeast, stands cancelled as a mark of respect to senior Arunachal Pradesh’s legislator Jambey Tashi who died in a Guwahati hospital on Wednesday.

The three-day festival, which was scheduled to start on November 4, was to make a comeback after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic.

The festival, which showcases the state’s vibrant culture, sports, dance, food, and Buddhist way of life, attracted over 40,000 visitors in 2019. The first edition of the festival was held in 2012.

The Tawang Festival Committee said it decided to call off the festival as a “homage and tribute to the great leader” Tashi, who was also an energetic and humble youth icon.

Tashi was a patron of the festival and was also actively involved in the organisation and growth of the festival, which used to draw tourists from all over India and abroad. The festival’s director T Chombay was his brother.

Tashi is survived by his wife, two daughters, and one son.

Artistes from the state, Nepal, Bhutan and Bollywood were to perform at the festival.

