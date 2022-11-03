Arunachal governor calls for ‘civil-military fusion’

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Wednesday said that time has now come for India to upgrade and graduate civil-military relations into civil-military fusion.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Civil-Military Relations’ at the National Defence College here, the governor said in today’s date, civil-military relations are transforming into civil-military synergy in all configurations, viz., on land, in air, at sea and in space.

The civil-military relations, Mishra said, encompass all civil-military interfaces, consultations, joint decisions, war games, civic actions and aid to civil power.

While recapitulating the history of the relations, he highlighted the importance of good civil-military relations at the national level, strategic level and tactical levels.

The governor underscored that the optimization of civil-military relations should be an integral part of the national defence policy.

At the national level, Mishra said it should encompass all components which come into play in making the armed forces ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and making our country a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’.

Speaking on the ‘Way Forward’, the governor said India is a democratic nation, where civil power is supreme.

He said the military cannot legislate for the civil authorities but what military leadership can certainly do is enhance its competence, demonstrated uprightness and unflinching nationalism which will make the military man on all military matters an indispensable consultant for the government.

“It is one of the best ways to achieve good civil-military relations,” Mishra added.

