New Delhi: Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in a case related to the alleged leakage of question paper of the examination for the post of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on August 26 and 27.

The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents or articles, including fake or counterfeit stamps of an executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, an executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drives, etc.

The CBI had registered a case on October 26 at the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government and subsequent notification from the Centre transferring the investigation of FIR number 11/2022 dated September 27 of the SIC (Vigilance) police station corresponding to the Itanagar PS case number 229 of September 10.

The said case was registered against a private person of a coaching institute in Itanagar and unknown officials of the APPSC on a complaint related to the alleged question paper leak. The complainant, a candidate, had alleged that the accused, a teacher of the institute, was in possession of the questions for the said examination implying leakage of the paper in connivance with APPSC officials.

“The investigation is continuing,” the CBI said in a statement.

