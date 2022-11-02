Arunachal: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi Passes Away in Guwahati

Guwahati: Member of Legislative Assembly from Lumla Assembly constituency, Jambey Tashi passed away on Wednesday at the Guwahati Downtown hospital. He was 44 years old.

He got elected as MLA three times since 2009 and was also a member of the National Minority Morcha in BJP.

The Arunachal Pradesh Government confirmed the demise and issued a statement on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of HMLA of Lumla, Jambey Tashi ji. Our state may have lost one dynamic leader, but his contributions to the state will always be cherished. Our condolences to his family and well-wishers at this darkest hour,” the statement said.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of HMLA of Lumla, Shri Jambey Tashi ji. Our state may have lost one dynamic leader, but his contributions to the state will always be cherished. Our condolences to his family and well-wishers at this darkest hour."



— MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) November 2, 2022

Mourning Tashi’s death, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also shared an emotional message on Twitter.

“I’m deeply shocked by the sad demise of young & very devoted Lumla MLA, Jambey Tashi. He has been like my younger brother since young age. He was always committed to serve the society. My deepest condolences to family members. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul,” Rijiju tweeted.

See more I'm deeply shocked by the sad demise of young & very devoted Lumla MLA, Jambey Tashi.

He has been like my younger brother since young age. He was always committed to serve the society.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 2, 2022

Arunachal deputy chief minister, Chowna Mein, also took to twitter and shared a heartfelt message.

“Extremely shocking and disturbing to hear about the news of sudden demise of my young colleague Shri Jambey Tashi ji,” he said

“He was one of the most dynamic, young, energetic & hard working leader of the present time. His untimely demise is a great loss to the State,” he further added.

See more He was one of the most dynamic, young, energetic & hard working leader of the present time. His untimely demise is a great loss to the State.

— Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) November 2, 2022

In 2009, Jambey Tashi was elected unopposed from 1-Lumla Assembly Constituency on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 election for the Lumla Legislative Assembly, he defeated Independent candidate Theg Tse Rinpoche, on a Congress ticket, by 1499 votes. In 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, he rode on a BJP ticket and defeated Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap of NPP by 1288 votes.

