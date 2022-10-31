Itanagar: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to request the CBI to investigate examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from the year 2014.

The decision was taken in a meeting conducted in connection with the assistant engineer (Civil) examination paper leak at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu, was also attended by home minister Bameng Felix and executive members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and All Nyishi Students’ Union.

Officials said the government has decided to take the move “to ensure that foul play, if any, is met with exemplary punishment”.

Khandu, who also took to Twitter to share information about the meeting, said that his government “is seriously moving ahead in cleansing the system to ensure foolproof exams for recruitment in government jobs”.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal government has also decided to discuss matters related to the age relaxation of aspirants for appearing in the Arunachal Pradesh State Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) in the next cabinet meeting.

This is a developing story.

