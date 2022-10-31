Itanagar: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to request the CBI to investigate examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from the year 2014.
The decision was taken in a meeting conducted in connection with the assistant engineer (Civil) examination paper leak at the civil secretariat here on Monday.
The meeting, chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu, was also attended by home minister Bameng Felix and executive members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and All Nyishi Students’ Union.
Officials said the government has decided to take the move “to ensure that foul play, if any, is met with exemplary punishment”.
Khandu, who also took to Twitter to share information about the meeting, said that his government “is seriously moving ahead in cleansing the system to ensure foolproof exams for recruitment in government jobs”.
Meanwhile, the Arunachal government has also decided to discuss matters related to the age relaxation of aspirants for appearing in the Arunachal Pradesh State Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) in the next cabinet meeting.
This is a developing story.
Also Read | Arunachal to get Northeast India’s first fish museum
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur’s Chavang Kut: Date, History and Significance
- Sikkim: German delegation assures govt of support in fighting climate change
- Arunachal govt to demand CBI probe into APPSC exams since 2014
- Mizoram govt yet to receive response from Assam to defer border talks
- Assam: ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ commences at NRL
- Nagaland minister urges educational institutions to make students employable