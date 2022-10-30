Ziro: In yet another major boost to the aviation sector of Arunachal Pradesh, a Dornier 228 aircraft of Alliance Air made its maiden commercial landing at the advanced landing ground here in Lower Subansiri on Sunday.

The Made-in-India aeroplane with three passengers on board landed at the Ziro airstrip at 12.15 pm. The aircraft had earlier taken off from Lilabari in Assam and it took 30 minutes to cover the aerial distance of around 100 kilometres.

The passengers were accorded a warm traditional welcome by Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime, superintendent of police Sachin Singal and other officials.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu who virtually flagged off the flight earlier in the day expressed his gratitude to the union government for the historic development.

“The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given utmost attention to developing the Northeastern states, particularly in the connectivity sector. The North East has witnessed unprecedented progress in all spheres of connectivity – road, rail, air and digital connectivity –in the last 8 years of Modi government,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said the once neglected and under-developed region today is at par with other developed states of the country.

He informed that in the last 8 years, Arunachal Pradesh could develop and make air-worthy 9 advanced landing grounds that were lying dilapidated and unused.

“While Pasighat and Tezu already have fixed-wing commercial air connectivity, today we have added Ziro. Of the remaining six ALGs, three are feasible for fixed-wing flight landing and three – Tawang, Aalo and Walong – will be used as heliports,” Khandu said.

He said that once the airport at Hollongi is inaugurated and made operational, inter, as well as intra-state air connectivity, will get a major boost.

Informing that the Hollongi airport is complete and ready for operation, the chief minister said Arunachal Pradesh is waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and dedicate it to the people.

He also thanked Alliance Air for taking the lead in extending its flight services to the state and the region.

The flight service in Ziro is being operated by Alliance Air under the UDAN scheme of the central government.

In the initial phase, the aircraft would fly two times a week at the Ziro-Lilabari stretch with a fare of Rs 863 per person.

