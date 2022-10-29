Haryana: Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix participated in the Union Home Ministry-driven Chintan Shivir conclave on internal security held at Suraj Kund here on October 27 and 28.

Chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, the Chintan Shivir also saw the participation of chief ministers, home ministers and deputy chief ministers of several states.

Home secretaries and DGPs of various states and union territories also took part in the event.

Felix, who co-chaired a special session on border management issues during the Chintan Shivir, thanked the Central government for ramping up border infrastructure in the past 7-8 years.

The minister, at the same time also flagged the need to realign the centrally sponsored schemes to take care of the “peculiar needs” of border villages.

Felix on the occasion also congratulated the ministry of home affairs for introducing the Vibrant Village Programme which aims to improve infrastructure in villages along India’s border with China.

“The border villages of Arunachal Pradesh will be the biggest beneficiaries of this programme,” he said.

He further pitched for recognizing the selfless services provided by the Arunachalee citizens during the 1962 war and also in the last 60 years to protect Indian Territory.

The two-day Chintan Shivir witnessed intense discussions on various topics such as national and cyber security, enhancing conviction rate, drug trafficking, police modernization, border management, etc.

State planning commissioner Prashant S Lokhande delivered a presentation on the border management issues.

Arunachal DGP Satish Golchha, joint secretary (home) Jalash Pertin and SIT (Crime) SP Rohit Rajbir Singh accompanied Felix on the Shivir.

