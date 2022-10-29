Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday tasked the tourism department to develop a proper roadmap to tap the huge tourism potential of the state.

Addressing senior department officials at his civil secretariat office, Mein asked the officials to chalk out a roadmap for the development of tourism in the state. He said tourism will be the biggest industry in the future and the highest revenue-generating sector.

He said tourism will propel the state’s economy to newer heights.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the new roadmap will be placed in the coming budget. He also called for the promotion of rich cultures and historic sites of the state to the outside world.

The minister also urged to ease the process of obtaining Inner Line and Restricted Area Permits for tourists along with a proper travel plan to popular tourist destinations or places.

Tourism minister Nakap Nalo praised the state government for the initiatives and support accorded to the department for the growth of tourism.

He said COVID-19 interrupted the initial flow of tourists, however, the department is working to streamline the tourism sector.

Presenting a preliminary roadmap, Tourism secretary Sadhana Deori said the department is aiming for the development of a ‘High-value low volume’ model of tourism with emphasis on extensive marketing and promotion of tourism products, creation of high quality and need-based infrastructure on a subsidy and revenue sharing model.

She said the department is also working on improving existing tourism products and the creation of new tourism attractions for better revenue generation.

The secretary said the creation of a skilled human workforce is the need of the hour to support and sustain the growth of tourism in the state, which would also provide employment opportunities to youth.

Advisor to tourism minister Laisam Simai, advisor to power minister Balo Raja, Planning additional secretary R K Sharma, tourism director Abu Tayeng and planning director Pallab Dey also attended the meeting.

