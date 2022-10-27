Militants shot down Army chopper in Arunachal? Adi body shuts down rumours

Itanagar: The Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) on Thursday termed “fake” the claims made by Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) and Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) that they had shot down an Indian army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on October 21.

A press release circulated on WhatsApp and reports published by several media houses stated that the MNRF and PLA had claimed responsibility for shooting down the army helicopter.

Addressing media persons at the Press Club here, ABK spokesperson Vijay Taram said that “the claims made by the insurgent groups are totally baseless and unfounded” and the ABK strongly condemns such misleading information on the unfortunate incident.

He also appealed to the state media fraternity to not encourage such reports without conducting any research.

“The Adi community will never tolerate such anti-national activity in the state and Adi inhabited districts in specific. Moreover, there are no such insurgent groups in the Upper Siang district,” Taram said.

He said that the Adi people have always stood firm with the Indian Army which are guarding the borders of the state for ages.

The ABK spokesperson, on behalf of his organisation, also extended his condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives on duty.

It may be mentioned here that the Indian Army has also rubbished the claims of the MNRF and PLA and termed the press release as fake.

The army’s advanced light helicopter had sent a distress call to the air traffic control before the crash suggesting a technical failure.

The chopper, carrying five army personnel, including two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed near Migging in the Upper Siang district on October 21.

