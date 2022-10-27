Arunachal: Two APPSC officers resign

Itanagar: Two members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Major General (Retd) Ganesh Singh Bisht and Major General (Retd) Jarken Gamlin submitted their resignations to Governor B D Mishra on Thursday.

The two called on the governor at Raj Bhavan here and submitted their resignations as members of the APPSC.

They were accompanied by another Commission member Mepung Tadar Bage.

The APPSC has a total of four members with Bage and another member Tsering Naksang still holding their respective posts.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier in the day handed over the recommendations of the state cabinet to the governor to invoke provisions of Article 317 of the APPSC, to remove the members of the Commission over the examination paper leak fiasco.

The paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC examination himself, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered at the Itanagar police station and 10 persons including APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang have been arrested in the case so far.

Besides recommending a CBI probe into the case, the state government had recently suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary Suraj Gurung while commission chairman Nipo Nabam resigned from his post on October 14 amid mounting pressure from several quarters.

