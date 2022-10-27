Itanagar: Helping Hands, an NGO in collaboration with Mighty Groups, is planning to provide job opportunities to youths of Arunanchal Pradesh in foreign countries.

The NGO’s president and also Special Commissioner of Delhi police, Robin Hibu, said this while addressing media persons at the Press Club here on Wednesday.

He said thousands of youths from other states are working abroad, living luxurious lives and earning handsomely for their families but very few from Arunachal Pradesh are doing the same. “So, we are planning to send our talented boys and girls who graduated in any subject to be eligible to register for this project,” he added.

He said that to get a job at companies in the USA, Canada, or the UK, one has to be familiar with the said country.

“We will send the students to universities in such familiar countries to study or undergo coaching. After completion of their course, they will be eligible to sit in the examination for jobs,” he added.

“Our project will start from Arunachal Pradesh, but a student has to qualify and pass entrance examinations before being sent aboard. The examinations will be conducted by Mighty Groups. The online registration has started and examinations will be conducted in online and offline mode,” he said, adding that legal procedures will be followed for students to be sent abroad.

Hibu appealed to the youth not to wait for only civil services exams but also to come forward for jobs abroad.

He said the issue of availing visas will be sorted out by Helping Hands and Mighty Groups.

Chavali Suneel Kumaris, the CEO of Mighty Groups, said the company will be providing education by conducting coaching through consultations with universities in the USA, the UK, Canada, etc.

“It will also provide visas to students who are interested in going abroad for a job after coaching. At present, more than 5,000 students are studying or coaching at various universities in many countries under the guidance of Mighty Groups,” he said.

“We are charging the fee as per requirement or the fees charged by the universities from the student. We reached Arunachal Pradesh so that we can serve the students and youths of the state with the help of Helping Hands,” he said.

