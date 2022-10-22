Guwahati: October 20, 1962 will forever be remembered as the day when India proved to the world that its armed forces are a power to reckon with.

In the early hours of the morning, China began its onslaught on India by firing two bright flares in Arunachal’s cold winter sky. The previous night, Chinese soldiers had severed all telephone lines, making communication impossible for the Indian army.

The Chinese continued with their relentless bombardment of the Indian posts, heralding the start of the Sino-India war.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers lay dead or wounded at the Thagla Ridge across the icy waters of the Namka Chu River.

The massacre is now known as the Battle of Namka Chu and is often referred to as India’s “day of reckoning”.

The build-up to the war began from September with skirmishes between both sides in the Thagla region, Dhola, Tseng-Jong, and Tsangle.

These aggressions snowballed into a full-fledged battle when the Chinese infantry crossed the McMahon Line and set up four battalions south of the Thagla Ridge.

Notably, the Chinese also invaded Indian territory on the western sector of the border, including the Galwan Valley, on the same day.

What happened next will forever be etched in history as an epic confrontation fought under the most challenging conditions, overcoming all odds.

There was no road or track connectivity, ammunition was limited, and there was practically no artillery support. The battle was fought against an enemy that outnumbered our forces and was equipped with superior weapons with logistic support.

Despite these challenges, Indian soldiers fought with such tenacity that even the Chinese accepted that they were inflicted with severe damage and suffered maximum casualties in this battle.

Two battalions of the 7 Infantry Brigade were moved from Tawang following reports of isolated incidents. Two battalions awaiting postings to peace stations after completing tenures in the sector were seated in trains ready to depart from Assam. They were ordered to de-board their trains and were rushed to the Namka Chu Sector.

Ahead of Tawang, the battalions were inducted by foot at altitudes of 6,000 feet to more than 15,000 feet. In the absence of artillery support, four guns were airdropped, of which only two could be put in action.

Despite being heavily outnumbered, the Indian Army fought a fierce battle, shocking China to its core.

Every soldier stuck to his position despite knowing ammunition would not last for even a day. True to the traditional valour of the Indian Army, the gallant men fought on a ‘last man last round’ stance. A grateful nation could not have asked for more.

The grit and determination of the Indian soldiers were there for all to see.

Seven Mahavir Chakras, 11 Vir Chakras, 13 Sena Medals and twenty Mention-in-Dispatches to the four battalions — 2 Rajput, 1/9 Gorkha Rifles, 9 Punjab and 4 Grenadiers bear testimony to the gallantry of the Namka Chu bravehearts.

This year marks 60 years of the battle. Army soldiers and officers paid homage to the Namka Chu bravehearts and martyrs at the Surwa Samba War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh. This was followed by a Namka Chu run on the sacred battlefield.

Pem Dorjee (82), who served as a porter during the battle, was felicitated by senior military officers as a mark of gratitude by the Indian Army.

The sacrifices of the Namka Chu warriors will never go in vain and will continue to motivate future generations.

