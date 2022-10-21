Guwahati: Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed on Friday morning near Migging village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, about 25 km from Tuting town.

The incident has been confirmed by the Indian Army and the local police. The site is close to the Tibet border.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per reports, teams have been rushed to the area on foot to ascertain details of the crash. Army choppers have also been pressed into service to help with search.

Search and rescue teams have been tasked with locating the chopper and finding survivors. There are no reports of any causality so far.

Earlier on October 5, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

More details awaited.

Also read | China puts hold on India’s proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader as terrorist

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









