Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Dharmendra on Thursday cautioned the state government employees against voicing opinions or criticising the government in any form of media – print, electronic, digital and social.

He also cited Rule 9 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, to convey that expressing views without permission is unbecoming of government servants and is liable for disciplinary action.

“It has come to the notice of the government that some government employees are indiscriminately voicing opinions, including adverse statements/ criticism against the government in social /print media,” a notification issued from the chief secretary’s office said.

Drawing the government servants’ attention, he outlined the relevant rule that states: “No government servant shall, in any radio broadcast, telecast through any electronic media or in any document published in his own name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person or in any communication to the press or in any public utterance, make any statement of fact or opinion, which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the central or a state government.”

Dharmendra also cited a sub-rule of Rule 1 to outline the restrictions for office-bearers of a trade union or association of government servants.

He warned against any public statement “capable of embarrassing the relations” between the central and the state government, or between the central government and the government of any foreign state.

The chief secretary further cautioned against expressing views by a government servant in his official capacity or in the due performance of the duties assigned to him or her.

“It is reiterated that such behaviour without permission is unbecoming of government servants and is liable for disciplinary action. Hence, it is hereby ordered to exercise caution while expressing themselves in any social media, which otherwise may invite disciplinary proceedings under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,” he said.

