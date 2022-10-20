Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh bagged three awards in the Indian Urban Housing Conclave 2022 held at Rajkot, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The state won the best award for conducting information, education and communication (IEC) activities under PMAY (Urban) and exemplary performance in implementation of PMAY (U) while the state’s Tawang district bagged the second position for best performing Nagar Panchayat Category among the North Eastern and hilly states.

Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Tawang deputy commissioner K N Damo, urban local bodies joint director Nixon Lego, UD and Housing executive engineer D K Thungon and SLTC municipal civil engineer Gomo Kamdak.

The inaugural and award ceremony were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, his deputy Kaushal Kishore and HUA secretary Manoj Joshi.

The conclave will continue till October 21 next.

