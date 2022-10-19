Arunachal: Organisation seeks to make learning joyful in govt schools

Itanagar: An organisation aiming at making learning joyful, on Wednesday said it has taken up the mission to improve the quality of teaching in government schools in Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisation, Reach to Teach (RTT) Foundation, had inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government and NITI Aayog in July this year for a large-scale transformation in school education.

The three-year partnership (2022-25) focused on the enhancement of the learning outcome of students across 3,000 plus government schools in the state, thereby reaching out to over two lakh children.

The school education transformation project is under the NITI Aayog’s development support services for states initiative.

The entire focus is to try to improve the quality of learning by making learning joyful as the motto. Even in government schools, the joy of learning is not driven by money but by attitude and engagement, CEO of Reach to Teach Foundation Ratna Viswanathan said here.

"It is a matter of great pride for us to engage with the @MyGovArunachal. We are very grateful for this opportunity and with how enthusiastically & warmly we've been welcomed in #ArunachalPradesh," shares @ratnadv, CEO @ReachtoTeachIN.

“Our focus is on transformative learning programme in the state from classes 1 to 12 and we are working to create contents which are children and teachers’ friendly,” she said.

“There will be activities to make the lessons interesting for students and teachers,” Viswanathan said.

“Teachers know their students best. They have years of teaching experience. We aim to empower teachers and make them enthusiastic,” Viswanathan said.

Pointing out that the organisation has already started a school readiness programme in the state, Viswanathan said, the joy of learning has nothing to do with expensive classrooms and equipment, it is about how to teach.

“Teachers should have an emotional understanding of education which is important. We have planned two activities related to English and Mathematics each day before classes begin so that it becomes a fun-filled exercise for teachers as well as the students,” she disclosed.

On the help extended by the state government, the CEO said that it has given the organisation full access to schools, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and government departments for working collaboratively.

It is a three-year programme but if we find at the end of three years that something is not complete, we will take it further by another two years, Viswanathan added.

