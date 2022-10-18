Itanagar: In yet another significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s aviation history, an Airbus A320 of IndiGo Airlines completed a test landing at the Donyi Polo Airport here on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu who was among the first to share the information on social media termed the test landing a “milestone moment”.

“Glad to share @IndiGo6E flight made a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport, Itanagar today. A milestone moment as we’re making every possible effort to ensure ease of travel in our state. Gratitude to all for contributing their bit to improve people’s ease of life!” the chief minister said on Twitter.

See more



— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 18, 2022

State aviation minister Nakap Nalo also expressed his delight over the “historic” development.

“History being made, as the Air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh begins very soon. Indigo Air has successfully made its test landing today at Donyi Polo Airport,” Nalo said on his Facebook page.

The minister said the state’s tourism sector would highly benefit from the airport once it is operational as it would be easy for international and domestic tourists to reach Arunachal Pradesh.

Home Minister Bameng Felix who was present at the airport to welcome the IndiGo Airlines pilots, crew members and other officials termed the test landing a long cherished dream of the people of the state.

“A fully operational commercial airport facility in the state has been a long cherished dream of our people which inched further today towards becoming a reality. A milestone moment indeed!

Congratulations to all,” Felix tweeted.

See more

A milestone moment indeed!

— BamangFelix@Official (@felix_bamang) October 18, 2022

Located at Hollongi, around 15 km from here, the foundation stone for the construction of the Greenfield Airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his third visit to the state as Prime Minister in February 2019.

The Government of India had accorded approval for setting up the airport under the Capital Connectivity Scheme to build up a fixed-wing air connectivity facility to the state capital which was a long cherished dream of the Arunachalees.

Though the work on the airport had substantially slowed down due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the ambitious project is now nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi on October 30.

Spread over an area of 320 hectares, the airport once completed, would be able to accommodate narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase and the Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft later.

The first flight test landing in the airstrip was conducted by the Airports Authority of India on July 19 when a Dornier aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had landed at the airport.

The terminal of the energy-efficient airport will also be equipped with all modern amenities and will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours.

